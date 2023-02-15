Massachusetts Woman Charged With DWI After Driving Wrong Way on I-93

A Massachusetts woman is facing drunken driving and other charges after she was stopped for driving the wrong way on Interstate 93 early Wednesday morning.

New Hampshire State Police said they received reports around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday from Massachusetts State Police of a wrong-way driver heading north in the southbound lanes of I-93 in Methuen, near the New Hampshire state border.

Shortly after the initial call, the vehicle crossed the state line into New Hampshire, continuing to drive the wrong way on I-93. Additional 911 calls started to come in, informing police that the vehicle was a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The Jeep continued north to the area of Exit 2 in Salem, where it eventually stopped in the left breakdown lane, still facing north.

New Hampshire State Police troopers and Windham police officers located the vehicle a short time later.

The driver was identified as Michelle Valdez, 31, of Andover, Massachusetts. She was arrested and charged with reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated and reckless operation. State police said she will be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court at a later date.