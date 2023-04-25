Massachusetts Woman Dies of Injuries From NH Crash

A 23-year-old Massachusetts woman has died of injuries suffered in a crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire last week.
New Hampshire State Police said they responded to I-93 south in Windham on Friday for a report of a single-vehicle crash.
Four occupants of the vehicle were taken to area hospitals for treatment, state police said. One of those people, a 23-year-old woman from Massachusetts, died of her injuries. Her name has not been released.
One lane remained closed for multiple hours while the scene was investigated.
No further details were released by police.