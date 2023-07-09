MassDOT to provide update on Sumner Tunnel shutdown

Authorities will be providing an update on the Sumner Tunnel shutdown in Boston after its first week.

The press conference is scheduled for 9 a.m.

The Sumner Tunnel officially closed last Wednesday while many people were off celebrating the Fourth of July.

This week people will be getting a more accurate idea of how the project is going to impact their commute for the next eight weeks.

The tunnel, built in the 1930s, is getting a major facelift, including a new ceiling, roadway, walls and better lighting. The tunnel is due to reopen on September first, but weekend closures will continue into the fall, and another two-month shutdown is set for next summer.

About 39,000 use the Sumner tunnel every day, which funnels people from Logan airport and East Boston to the North End and downtown.

Most cars are expected to re-route to the Ted Williams Tunnel and the Tobin Bridge, but officials are pushing people to take public transit like the Blue Line, the Commuter Rail and ferries, many of which are either being offered at a reduced price or for free.

“Certainly having experience of being caught in traffic is a motivation to try another mode of transit. And we’ve put message boards out there to advise people of what those alternatives would be… want to encourage people to really plan their trips wisely” said transportation secretary Gina Fiandaca.

If you are traveling out of Boston, Massport is suggesting to allow 2 hours of extra time during the shutdown.