Bridgewater

MassDOT worker dead after being struck by vehicle in Bridgewater

Massachusetts State Police say the worker was picking up debris outside their vehicle near exit 28B on Route 24 at around 9:30 p.m. when they were struck.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Police
SHUTTERSTOCK

A MassDOT worker was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Bridgewater on Saturday night.

Massachusetts State Police say the worker was picking up debris outside their vehicle near exit 28B on Route 24 at around 9:30 p.m. when they were struck.

Authorities say the worker sustained fatal injuries when struck.

The vehicle remained on scene, according to police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The worker has not been identified by authorities.

Northbound lanes were closed for a couple of hours but have since been reopened, police say.

The incident remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Bridgewater
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us