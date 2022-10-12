WATCH: Watermelons Spill Onto Highway When Truck Rolls Over in Fall River

Countless watermelons spilled onto the road after a truck rolled over on Highway 79 in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Tuesday night, police said.
The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. southbound before North Main Street, Massachusetts State Police said. The driver was taken to the hospital after suffering injuries that weren't believed to be severe.
The highway was shut down until around 8 p.m. as crews worked to clean up the debris, which included parts of the guardrail and median along with the watermelon spill.
According to NBC-Affiliate WJAR, crews were able to get the truck onto its side before 11 p.m.
Police said Tuesday that they did not immediately know the cause of the accident.