Boston Business Journal

Massive Redevelopment Project Proposed for Charlestown's Sullivan Square

By Catherine Carlock

Dorchester-based real estate development firm Rise Together has pitched a nearly 2 million-square-foot mixed-use project at Charlestown’s Sullivan Square, including five office and lab buildings, 851 residential units, a 200-room hotel and more than 5 acres of open space.

Rise Together, a sister company of Boston’s Rise Construction Management that focuses on what it calls "underutilized neighborhoods," has proposed the project in partnership with Boston-based Trax Development.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business JournalMassachusettsCharlestownSullivan SquareRise Together
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us