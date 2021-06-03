Massive Sinkhole Threatens to Swallow Nearby House in Mexico

A massive sinkhole measuring 75 yards wide opened on a farm in southeastern Mexico and is threatening to swallow a nearby home, NBC News reports.

The crater, which appeared Saturday in Santa Maria Zacatepec, in the state of Puebla, began at just over 5 yards and continues to grow. Sinkholes form when groundwater circulates underground, dissolving the rock beneath the surface, before collapsing suddenly when "the underground spaces just get too big," according to the United States Geological Survey.

The home near the site was evacuated. Magdalena and Heriberto Sánchez, the owners of the residence, reported hearing a thunderous sound before finding the huge pit.

"At 6 o'clock we heard like thunder and we did not think this was it and then my in-laws realized it and when I got closer, I saw that the earth sank and how the water was bubbling and I panicked," Magdalena Sánchez told El Sol de México.

