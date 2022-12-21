Logan Airport

Massport to Give Update on Logan Travel; Airport Sees Major Disruptions This Week

Friday's forecast promises to wreak havoc on air travel in Boston and across the country

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Massport officials are scheduled to give an update on holiday travel at Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday.

Officials are expected to speak around 11:45 a.m., detailing traveling tips and recommendations to make their airport experience less stressful.

The forecast for Friday promises to wreak havoc on air travel both in Boston and across the country.

On Wednesday, the airport shared a recommendation for passengers: "reach out to their airlines regarding their travel plans," since many are offering waivers and there are expected to be "system-wide disruptions" Thursday and Friday.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
A major winter storm is set to affect flights across the country, and could make the ones in the air bumpy. There are a few kinds of turbulence that affect airplanes — here's how they work.

More on Friday's winter storm

Weather 6 hours ago

Friday's Winter Storm Threatens to Bring Damaging Winds, Flooding

Boston 19 hours ago

Holiday Travel Havoc? How Major Winter Storm Could Impact Your Drive or Flight

This article tagged under:

Logan Airport
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us