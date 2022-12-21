Massport to Give Update on Logan Travel; Airport Sees Major Disruptions This Week

Massport officials are scheduled to give an update on holiday travel at Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday.

Officials are expected to speak around 11:45 a.m., detailing traveling tips and recommendations to make their airport experience less stressful.

The forecast for Friday promises to wreak havoc on air travel both in Boston and across the country.

On Wednesday, the airport shared a recommendation for passengers: "reach out to their airlines regarding their travel plans," since many are offering waivers and there are expected to be "system-wide disruptions" Thursday and Friday.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Due to current weather conditions across the country, we are expecting system-wide disruptions on Thurs. and Fri. this week. Many airlines are waiving change fees and we recommend passengers reach out to their airlines regarding their travel plans: https://t.co/Mym2q55zVo pic.twitter.com/nfQWLw40Vk — Boston Logan International Airport (@BostonLogan) December 21, 2022

A major winter storm is set to affect flights across the country, and could make the ones in the air bumpy. There are a few kinds of turbulence that affect airplanes — here's how they work.