MassWildlife looking for help to count turkeys during the summer

Masswildlife is looking for the public's assistance in counting the wild turkeys that are seen in the Bay State during the summer.

The survey will take place from June 1 to August 31.

Reports are welcomed from any area of Massachusetts, no matter how populated they are.

You can contribute to the survey by reporting sightings of hens (female turkeys), poults (newly-hatched turkeys), jakes (juvenile males), and toms (adult males).

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Click here for the guide on how to tell the difference between male and female turkeys.

The reports help biologists determine productivity, compare long-term reproductive success, and estimate fall harvest potential.

You can report your turkey sightings here.