Boston Business Journal

Mastercard's cannabis ban makes industry less safe, entrepreneurs say

By Cassie McGrath

Mastercard’s move to ban cannabis debit transactions last month will cause further financial challenges in an already expensive industry, and may lead to safety issues as more customers are forced to use cash, say local industry leaders.

Chris Vining, co-founder of The Goods, a dispensary located in Somerville's Davis Square, said the ban will have a significant financial impact on local dispensaries.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us