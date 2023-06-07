Matt Rife's world tour includes six Boston shows

Comedian and actor Matt Rife is on a world tour and he will be coming to Boston.

Rife, a standup comedian and actor, has gained fame on TikTok and he has more than 14 million followers.

His ProbleMATTic world tour is coming to the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in 2024. The event is 18 and up.

He will be here on April 19, 20 and 21, with an early and a late show each day.

Rife is also playing a 21-plus event at Merrill Auditorium in Portland, Maine on April 18, and 18 and up shows at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Feb. 23, 24 and 25.

The comedian was on “MTV’s Wild 'N Out,” and appeared on “The Challenge.” He has also been on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Fresh Off The Boat,” “North Of The 10,” and NBC’s “Bring The Funny.”

“As one of the most buzzed about comedians in the business, Rife has been selling-out comedy clubs and theaters across the country and is gearing up to embark on his biggest tour to-date with Live Nation, the Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour,” the Mohegan Sun website says.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

You can learn more about the tour and see all the tour dates here.