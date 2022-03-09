Maximizing Mac Jones: Finding the Right Third-Down Running Back

Perry: Finding the right third-down back critical to Mac Jones' success in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There was plenty of Patriots buzz out in Indianapolis during the NFL's annual scouting combine last week. One topic that came up consistently? Mac Jones.

There are those who love him. There are those who are waiting to see more. But almost unanimously they agreed that it should be a priority for the Patriots to surround him with talent this offseason.

Which spots on their roster, exactly, should they address? Specifically, how can they maximize what they get from their second-year quarterback? That's where there was some debate.

In our Maximizing Mac series, we'll touch on several positions where the Patriots have questions and present some possible solutions. Here we look at the third-down running back spot, where the Patriots have two veterans headed for unrestricted free agency.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The Problem: Third-down back

The Patriots made the most of a tough situation in 2021 when James White went down with a season-ending hip injury. Brandon Bolden stepped in and caught 41 passes for 405 yards and two scores. Still, with White not under contract and with Bolden entering his 32-year-old season, the Patriots may want to look elsewhere to give Mac Jones a dynamic safety valve out of the backfield. The Patriots were 16th in success rate when targeting running backs last season.

The solution on the roster : James White, JJ Taylor

: James White, JJ Taylor The solution in free agency : JD McKissic

: JD McKissic The solution in the draft: Kyren Williams

The Patriots could stick with what they know. That might mean bringing James White on another short-term deal for the second consecutive offseason. It could mean leaning on JJ Taylor, who longtime running backs coach Ivan Fears has compared to Dion Lewis in the past. Taylor packs a punch despite his frame and has the ability to throw a block in pass protection, we just haven't seen him with the opportunity to do it all that often (six pass block snaps in two seasons).

Next Pats Podcast: NFL Combine STUDS who make the most sense for the Patriots | Listen & Follow | Watch on YouTube

McKissic would give the Patriots a pass-catching back with real NFL experience. He'd be inexpensive, in all likelihood, and he had over 120 receptions for the Commanders in 2020 and 2021 combined. His market could be limited by the fact that he's coming off a season-ending neck injury and concussion.

Williams could be interesting as a Day 3 selection. He tested poorly enough (slowest 40 time among backs, 4.65 seconds) that he's going to go lower than his tape would suggest he should. He's not going to intimidate any blitzing linebacker with his hulking presence (5-9, 194), but he's tough and has made it clear in his time with the Fighting Irish that he'll mix it up as a blocker. Combine that aggressive nature with a pair of strong hands (42 receptions, one drop last season) and he would make sense as Jones' running back outlet of the future.

The Impact: Confidence when pressure mounts

Mac Jones was blitzed at the second-highest rate of any quarterback in the league last year. The reason why the Patriots weren't able to consistently deter defenses from sending extra rushers was that Jones had a rating when blitzed of 84.5, more than 10 points below the league average. His yards per attempt figure when blitzed (6.7) was also below league average (7.3), as was his EPA/play.

With a capable pass protector and receiver out of the backfield, Jones might have a better chance to be kept clean and operate at optimum efficiency levels when opposing defenses choose to heat him up.