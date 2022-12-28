First Night Boston

Mayor, Event Organizers to Discuss First Night Boston Preparations

The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at City Hall

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Mayor Michelle Wu will join city leaders and event organizers on Wednesday morning to discuss preparations for this weekend's First Night Boston festivities.

The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Boston City Hall.

The city is a partner of the New Year's Eve event, which is managed by Conventures.

In addition to Wu, public safety officials, the city's tourism director and Conventures President Dusty Rhodes are expected to speak.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This year's festivities kick off at noon on Saturday, Dec. 31 and will run until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. Additional events are planned later in the day on Jan. 1 this year.

There will be a variety of musicians, artists and performers at indoor and outdoor locations throughout the Back Bay, along with ice sculptures honoring the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party. There's also the parade and two sets of fireworks.

More on First Night Boston

First Night Boston Dec 16

Almost Time to Ring in the New Year: Previewing First Night Boston 2023

First Night Dec 13

First Night Boston Is Expanding Into New Year's Day for 2023

This article tagged under:

First Night Boston
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us