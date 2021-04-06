Mayor Kim Janey to Provide COVID Update

Boston Mayor Kim Janey will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon to kick off an effort to encourage residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Janey and Health and Human Services Chief Marty Martinez will speak at 1 p.m. from City Hall to announce the Boston Public Health Commission's "Hope" campaign. They will also provide an update on coronavirus cases in the city.

Janey, who officially announced her campaign for a full term as mayor Tuesday, unveiled a new campaign Monday to promote an equitable recovery for the city's tourism and hospitality industries as well as small businesses which have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm proud to announce 'All Inclusive Boston,'" she said. "It showcases Boston as a city with a new generation of entrepreneurs, innovators and artists -- a city that is welcoming to everyone."

Unlike past travel and tourism promotions, highlighting places like Fenway Park and Faneuil Hall, this effort has a different focus.

"The all inclusive Boston campaign boldly puts our people and our neighborhoods front and center for the very first time," the mayor said.

At her last COVID briefing on Thursday, Janey said she continues to closely monitor coronavirus data with a team of health officials to determine whether any reopening adjustments need to be made. She also said she was considering implementing more stringent coronavirus restrictions in Boston, citing a "troubling" rise in cases.

“We will continue to closely monitor the data and make any decisions regarding reopening or rollbacks based on the metrics. We understand people are tired of this pandemic but the virus is still spreading in our City," a Boston Public Health Commission spokesperson said in a statement Thursday. "We are asking everyone to continue to take steps to protect themselves and each other: wear a mask in public, wash your hands often, avoid crowds, watch your distance and get tested regularly. And when it is your turn, get vaccinated.”

The city continues to see an increasing positivity rate, which as of Thursday stood at 4.8%, up from 4.2%. That's a .9% increase, which translates into over 216 cases per day, Janey noted.

Janey said she continues to monitor coronavirus activity across six key metrics: daily positive cases, daily percent of positive cases, community COVID tests, COVID related emergency room visits, available ICU and medical surgical beds and ICU bed occupancy.