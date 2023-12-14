Mayor Wu, BPS superintendent announce approval of new elementary school in Boston

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper announced that BPS has received approval from the Massachusetts School Building Authority to build a new elementary school in Boston.

The new school will serve the P.A. Shaw and Charles Taylor School communities.

This will also be the first new elementary school building constructed in the South Dorchester and Mattapan communities in a generation.

"Winning approval for Massachusetts School Building Authority funding will have a tremendous impact on our students and the entire Boston community,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. This new school will give our families the quality experiences they deserve and serve as a hub for innovation, creating an environment where our students can flourish academically and socially.”

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Boston Public Schools will be hosting information sessions looking for input from the Shaw and Taylor school communities to ensure it meets the community's needs.

“This project is a testament to the collaborative efforts between the City, BPS, and the MSBA,” said Superintendent Mary Skipper. “We are committed to ensuring that every student we serve in BPS has access to school buildings that support an innovative and high-quality student experience.We are incredibly grateful for the MSBA’s support and look forward to partnering with them and with the community as we move forward on this project."