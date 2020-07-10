Boston Housing Authority Extends Eviction Moratorium Through End of 2020

Mayor Marty Walsh and the Boston Housing Authority on Friday announced they are extending the moratorium on non-essential evictions through the end of 2020.

Non-essential evictions include all eviction proceedings except those related to criminal activity and those necessary to protect the health and safety of other housing authority residents.

"I want to commend the BHA for once again setting the example for our city's landlords," Walsh said in a statement. "These are extraordinary times, and right now, we all need to come together to ensure that our city's most vulnerable residents are able to continue to live and work in the city they call home. Our public housing communities are a critical and irreplaceable piece of the fabric of our city, and we want to make sure they are supported during these difficult times."

The announcement comes as tens of thousands of people are still losing their jobs every week in Massachusetts due to the coronavirus pandemic. Officials say around 18,000 households are having trouble paying their rent in Boston.

The Boston Housing Authority first issued its moratorium on evictions in March for the duration of the state of emergency issued by Gov. Charlie Baker as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"As we work to tackle an economic crisis and a public health emergency, it is critical that we take every step we can to ensure that our residents have stable housing," Boston Housing Authority Administrator Kate Bennett said. "This moratorium buys critical time for our residents to weather the COVID-19 public health emergency until both of these crises have abated."

The statewide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures is set to expire in mid-August.