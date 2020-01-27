coronavirus

Mayor Walsh to Discuss Boston’s Preparedness Amid Coronavirus Concerns

No cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus have been confirmed in the city

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and other officials were scheduled to hold a news conference Monday to discuss the city's preparedness for the coronavirus.

Walsh's office said while no cases of the virus had been confirmed in Boston, the officials would discuss "steps being taken for a safe and effective response, if needed, to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus."

The news conference, slated to take place at 2:30 p.m. at City Hall, comes after two new cases were reported Sunday — one in Los Angeles County in California and the other in Maricopa County, Arizona.

The three previously reported cases were a patient in Orange County, California; a man in his 30s in Washington state; and a woman in her 60s from Chicago.

The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. It is a member of the coronavirus family that's a close cousin to the deadly SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.

Dozens of people have died from the virus in China, which has issued massive travel bans in hard-hit sections of that country to try to stem spread of the virus. The U.S. consulate in Wuhan announced Sunday that it would evacuate its personnel and some private citizens aboard a charter flight.

