Boston Mayor Marty Walsh will host a press conference Friday to discuss updates in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

He is scheduled to speak at 12 p.m.

When he last spoke on Wednesday, Walsh said there had been no reported coronavirus deaths over the previous 24 hours.

But he also said the city still has a lot to do before normalcy returns. He noted that May 18 − the day Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to announce phase one of the reopening of the Massachusetts economy − will not be the end of social distancing.

"A day with no deaths to report is certainly a good day, but we still have work to do if we want to see that every day," Walsh said. “I want to warn people if we open too soon, or we let down our guard, we could get spikes in cases faster."

There have been 11,100 cases of coronavirus cases in Boston and 3,800 of them have made full recoveries, Walsh said.

He also announced Wednesday that the Boston Tax Help Coalition is “pivoting to provide help right now on stimulus checks,” after his administration discovered reports of some residents not receiving their stimulus payments.

This announcement preceded his previous news briefing on Monday where Walsh said the city is searching for solutions to allow more space for pedestrians, bicyclists and small business customers in order to make social distancing possible.

Walsh also expressed his ongoing support for Boston’s nursing homes, which have included almost 50% of Boston’s coronavirus deaths.

“I want you to know we see you,” he said. "We are thinking of you, you are loved and valued, you’ve contributed more to our city than anyone will ever know.”