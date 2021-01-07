Mayor Walsh to Provide Coronavirus Update

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is set to provide an update on the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, an appearance that comes in the aftermath of violent riots in Washington D.C. a day earlier.

Walsh was expected to hold a press conference at 11 a.m.

Amid consistently high coronavirus numbers in Boston for several weeks, Walsh said Tuesday he was extending the length of a modified Phase 2, Step 2 he put in place last month for at least three weeks.

"We are getting to a point where it's getting very dangerous," Walsh said, pointing particularly to rising hospitalization numbers.

As of Tuesday, about 93% of Boston hospitals' intensive care beds for adults are occupied, he said, higher than it's been in some time. The city's positive test rate and average number of people testing positive were both up as well, and Walsh said his administration thinks they would be higher if testing hadn't slowed over the holidays.

It will take a definite decline in coronavirus cases in Boston for the mayor to start lifting restrictions, he said. But as of now, the numbers have been rising steadily for almost two months.

Boston and other cities are rolling back on Massachusetts' reopening plan to Phase 2, Step 2, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Monday.

Walsh moved Boston back to a modified Phase 2, Step 2 of the Massachusetts reopening plan on Dec. 16, along with several other communities in the area. The rest of Massachusetts is in Phase 3, Step 1.

Additional restrictions for Boston include the closure of gyms (except for one-on-one training), movie theaters, indoor event spaces, non-professional indoor athletic and recreational facilities (except for children) and more. The modified Phase 2, Step 2 also prohibits bar seating at restaurants and imposes a 90-minute time limit for people to dine at restaurants.

As of Thursday, the most recent day with available data as of Walsh's news conference, there were 42,195 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Boston and 1,025 deaths.

Meanwhile, Walsh on Wednesday released a joint statement with members of the Boston City Council condemning the violent pro-Trump riots at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. that day.

Unified Statement from Mayor Martin J. Walsh and the Boston City Council. pic.twitter.com/V0jvXDAszI — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) January 6, 2021

In the statement, Walsh and the councilors said Trump was responsible for "fomenting" the riots, which aimed to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Several U.S. lawmakers from Massachusetts have called for Trump's removal from office, either by the 25th amendment or impeachment.