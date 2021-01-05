Mayor Walsh to Provide COVID Update

Mayor Marty Walsh is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in Boston on Tuesday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. from Faneuil Hall.

When he spoke last week, Walsh said the city might already be seeing evidence of a post-Christmas coronavirus surge, with nearly 600 cases reported in just one day.

Boston's death toll from the virus topped 1,000 last week.

"Each of these numbers represents a person, with a family, a community who's grieving the loss of them every single day," Walsh said. "The end of this year is a time to reflect on those we've lost. This year, we've lost so much."

As of Monday, there have been 41,847 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Boston and 1,020 deaths. Nearly 35,000 people have recovered from the virus.

"We're seeing these numbers go in the wrong direction," Walsh said.

For New Year's, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh reiterated his request that residents stay home -- but police Commissioner William Gross said he is hiring additional coverage for the ciy.

The statewide numbers continue to increase as well. The number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths rose by 60 on Monday while the number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by more than 4,300.

The new deaths pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 12,401 and its confirmed caseload since the start of the pandemic to more than 375,000.

There were more than 2,300 people reported hospitalized Monday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 420 in intensive care units. The average age of those hospitalized was 73.