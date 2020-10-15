Mayor Walsh to Provide Update as Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise in Boston

Mayor Marty Walsh is scheduled to give an update on Boston's coronavirus response on Thursday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Boston entered the highest-risk red zone on the state's COVID-19 risk map two weeks ago. Its average incidence rate rose to 11.1 coronavirus cases per 100,000 in this week's new Department of Public Health report, up from 8.5 a week ago.

The city held off entering Step 2 of Phase 3 of Massachusetts' reopening plan because it anticipated entering the red zone.

Walsh also announced last week that Boston Public Schools would pause their reopening after the city’s coronavirus positivity rate climbed above the 4% cutoff it had previously outlined. The 1,300 highest-need students are continuing with in-person learning if their parents so choose.

Preschoolers and kindergartners who were scheduled to report to school this week instead are scheduled to start Oct. 22. Grades 4 through 8 are scheduled to transition to a hybrid model the week of Nov. 5, and grades 9 through 12 the week of Nov. 16.

Boston public school teachers had sought an injunction to allow them to choose to teach remotely as long as the city’s coronavirus positivity rate remained higher than 4%, but a judge denied that request on Wednesday.