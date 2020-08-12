Mayor Walsh to Provide Update on Coronavirus in Boston

Mayor Marty Walsh will provide an update on COVID-19 in Boston on Wednesday, one day after the state added the city to its list of moderate risk communities in need of additional enforcement and intervention.

Walsh is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. outside City Hall.

The mayor hasn't held a coronavirus press conference since July 31. On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced a list of 33 Massachusetts cities and towns at high or moderate risk for coronavirus spread. Boston was one of the 29 communities included in the moderate, or "yellow" category, meaning they have between four and eight cases per 100,000 residents.

The state plans to offer all municipalities in these categories assistance with testing, contact tracing, gathering-size enforcement and public awareness campaigns. Parks, playgrounds and some businesses could be restricted or shut down in moderate- or high-risk communities if they have been shown to be contributors to a municipality's higher infection rates, the governor said.

"We also need to ensure that the businesses and individuals in those communities are aware of the level of COVID that exists in their communities, and what would be required of them to help control it," Baker said.

Amid rising coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker identifies four communities as "high risk" that will be the focus of increased enforcement of the mask mandate and crowd control.

As of Tuesday, Boston had reported 14,609 coronavirus cases, including 743 deaths.

The Baker administration's stepped up vigilance comes after case totals and the state's positive testing rate had been creeping up over the past couple of weeks. Both seem to have stabilized, with the positive testing rate back under 2% for several days, but the governor said that's not the case everywhere in Massachusetts.

New rules went into effect on Tuesday capping outdoor gatherings on both public and private property at 50 people, half the amount previously allowed. And face coverings are mandatory if more than 10 people from different households will be in the same place. The limit on indoor gatherings remains 25 people.

Massachusetts released a map showing coronavirus hot spots across the state.

Police can also enforce COVID-19 restrictions, picking up a task that previously had been under the purview of local boards of health.

Baker said enforcement of the gathering size limits is one way the state could help high- and moderate-risk communities, but he said he anticipated most of the citations or warnings would come as a result of people calling in complaints about businesses or parties, not random patrols or business spot checks.

The state is also offering to help cities and towns through a multi-agency COVID Enforcement and Intervention Team with road signs, public service announcements, reverse 911 calls or other communication strategies to remind residents to wear face coverings and practice good hygiene and distancing.