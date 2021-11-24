Mayor Wu Extends Outdoor Dining in Boston to Dec. 31

Mayor Michelle Wu announced Wednesday that she is extending the outdoor dining season in Boston to Dec. 31.

Outdoor dining on private patios and city streets had been set to expire on Dec. 1. More than 400 businesses are licensed to operate through the end of December.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The extension does not include Boston's North End, where outdoor dining ended on Oct. 31. The city chose to end al fresco dining in the North End earlier than other neighborhoods for a variety of reasons, including heavy traffic, parking issues and construction projects.

Restaurants in the North End will have to stop serving customers outdoors earlier than in other parts of Boston.

“Activating public spaces to expand outdoor dining helps bolster our local businesses during pandemic recovery and creates connected communities spaces for residents, visitors, and families," Wu said in a statement. "I’m excited to extend this program through our holiday season and look forward to supporting our small businesses as anchors for our neighborhoods. Expanding to winter outdoor dining will help our communities stay safe, healthy, and vibrant."

The city's restaurant pilot program started during the coronavirus pandemic and is now in its second year. Outdoor dining across the city is expected to return in the spring of 2022.

The city said its existing prohibition on tents and similar structures on public property, the prohibition on extension cords running across sidewalks and the requirement for appropriate permitting for propane heaters and fuel storage remain in effect. Snow removal regulations also still apply. Restaurants that received portable ramps from the Disabilities Commission can keep them until further notice.