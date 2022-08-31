Mayor Wu, Sens. Markey, Warren Rescind Endorsements of Ricardo Arroyo for Suffolk County DA

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Wednesday that she is rescinding her endorsement of City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo for Suffolk County District Attorney in the wake of a Boston Globe report that uncovered two sexual assault investigations when Arroyo was a teenager.

"The allegations by someone who was a minor at the time are deeply troubling to me, as is newly reported information on anonymous threats she received in the past," Wu said in a statement posted on Twitter. "For the District Attorney to advance the reforms our communities deserve, the office must have our communities' trust and confidence. I can no longer make a public recommendation for a candidate for this office."

Wu made it clear, however, that her statement "should not be taken as a tacit endorsement to vote for Kevin Hayden for District Attorney. I continue to have serious concerns about Mr. Hayden's judgment in prosecuting cases, his handling of media scrutiny of pending cases, and his conduct in office."

My statement on the Suffolk County District Attorney’s race: pic.twitter.com/DoG4QLSsoN — Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@wutrain) August 31, 2022

Wu said she is "disheartened" at the turmoil that has consumed the district attorney's race, especially considering that tens of thousands of votes have already been cast. She said the timing of the release of the allegations against Arroyo "suggest this was a politically motivated leak," which she said is relevant because the Suffolk County District Attorney's office conducted their own investigations, has their own set of these files, and also made the decision to close the cases over 15 years ago.

"I have great respect for our democratic system and trust that each voter will make this choice using their best judgment. However is elected will have significant work to restore the trust of our residents," the mayor concluded.

Wu's announcement was followed about a half hour later by a statement from U.S. Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren saying they are also rescinding their endorsements of Arroyo.

"The accusations in this case are serious, and in light of the latest victim statements reported in Tuesday evening's Boston Globe, we have notified the campaign that we are rescinding our endorsement of Ricardo Arroyo for District Attorney," the statement read.

My joint statement with Senator Warren on the Suffolk County District Attorney’s race: pic.twitter.com/fjN8n9EBZH — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) August 31, 2022

Massachusetts State Rep. Jon Santiago, who had also endorsed Arroyo, announced Wednesday that he has rescinded his endorsement as well.

Having seen the media reports over the past few days and after candid discussions with advocates, neighbors, & friends, I have decided to rescind my endorsement of Ricardo Arroyo for District Attorney. — Jon Santiago (@IamJonSantiago) August 31, 2022

At a press conference last week, Arroyo denied the sexual assault allegations, saying he only recently learned of them.

Citing police and school records, the Boston Globe reported last week that in 2005, a high school student told police Arroyo, then her classmate, had sexually assaulted her. A second teen told police in 2007 that she believed Arroyo had sexually assaulted her, as well.

"Just to be clear, I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my life," Arroyo said last week. "I've learned that the 17-year-old complaint from 2005 was determined at the time by law enforcement to be unfounded. The case was closed with no charges pursued."

Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, running for Suffolk County district attorney, is speaking out after a Boston Globe report on past sexual assault allegations.

Arroyo said he was not aware he was ever the subject of any police investigations.

The Boston Police Department confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it had investigated the two complaints, forwarding the cases to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office that Arroyo hopes to lead.

The Globe reported that the first accuser, who was 17 at the time, told police in 2005 that a then-18-year-old Arroyo repeatedly pressured her to perform oral sex during a four-to-six-month period.