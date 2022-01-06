Mayor Wu to Announce Police Commissioner Search Committee

Mayor Michelle Wu will announce the people who will help select Boston's next police commissioner on Thursday morning.

She is scheduled to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. at Boston City Hall to announce the Police Commissioner Search Committee.

Soon after she was elected last year, Wu said she hoped to name a new police commissioner in early 2022, but not before soliciting feedback from neighborhoods across the city.

Asked about the search for a new head of the city’s police department, Wu said, “I very much want to have public engagement lead this process.”

She said she planned to identify a couple of people to serve on a search committee and ask them to seek feedback and hold listening sessions in the community about what qualities her administration should be looking for in a commissioner.

“I imagine that will kick off in the new year, and I hope for a very thorough and comprehensive, but quick search after that in the next couple months,” Wu said.

Former Mayor Kim Janey terminated Dennis White as the city's police commissioner last summer after a protracted legal battle over whether she could remove him from the position after domestic violence allegations surfaced. White denied the allegations. Superintendent-in-Chief Greg Long has been acting as commissioner since then.

State House News Service contributed to this report.