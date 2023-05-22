Mayor Wu to Announce Upgrades to Street Safety in Boston

Mayor Michelle Wu is scheduled to announce upgrades to street safety across Boston at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

The press conference is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at Mattapan's Thetford Evans Playground.

Wu will join Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge to announce the city's "Safety Surge," a new streets program aimed at curbing speeding, reducing crashes and making neighborhoods safer for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers alike.

No further details about the program have been released.