Mayor Wu announces launch of life sciences workforce initiative for Boston residents

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced the launch of a new workforce initiative to train and employ Boston residents in life science careers on Monday morning.

She spoke at the opening of the BIO International Convention at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, and was joined by Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Lauren E. Jones, leaders from Vertex Pharmaceuticals, MassBio, The American City Coalition, the Massachusetts Biotechnology Education Foundation, Year Up and other community partners.

With continued job growth in the industry, Wu announced her goal to help 1,000 Bostonians get trained and hired in the industry by the end of 2025. She also announced the release of an initial grant application round of $4 million to support her goal, funded through the city's Neighborhood Jobs Trust and the federal American Rescue Plan.

“Throughout the course of history, Boston has been home for big ideas that can change the world. From democracy to education, human rights to health care, we continue to lead the way as the best place to raise a family and shape the future. As Mayor, my goal is to make Boston the best place in the world to start and grow a life sciences company—to bring even more life-saving innovations and opportunities to life,” Wu said. “With tremendous support from industry, training providers, and higher education partners, this initiative will change the way companies hire in our region by connecting them with the talented workforce that lives in our neighborhoods.”

The city funding will prioritize training programs that secure internship and hiring commitments from life sciences companies, train for specific in-demand industry positions, and support residents without four-year degrees, including workers of color, women and immigrants, who are underrepresented in the industry today. The grant round will also establish an intermediary organization to provide additional support to workers, training providers, and employers, in the hope of making inclusive employment pathways a permanent fixture of the regional industry.

The announcement comes as the city and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts look to deepen their partnership to ensure workforce opportunities in the sector.

"The Healey-Driscoll Administration applauds the City of Boston for making this significant investment, identifying meaningful career pathway opportunities, and engaging with biotech leaders to understand the hiring needs,” Massachusetts Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Lauren Jones said. “As Boston prepares to host BIO International, Massachusetts continues to signal to the world that we are open for business, and we look forward to lifting up partnerships to demonstrate our commitment to building a diverse workforce for the life sciences in the Commonwealth.”