Mayor Wu to Swear in New Boston Police Commissioner

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is scheduled to swear in new Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox in a ceremony at City Hall Plaza on Monday morning.

The ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Wu announced Cox as Boston's new police commissioner last month. He most recently served as the police chief in Ann Arbor, Michigan, but is a longtime veteran of the Boston Police Department.

Boston has a new top cop, with Mayor Michelle Wu introducing Commissioner Michael Cox Wednesday.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Cox, 57, is a Boston native, and served multiple roles with the Boston Police Department between 1989 and when he left for Ann Arbor in 2019. He has pledged to bring a community-focused approach to the job.

"I want to give back to the communities in which I live, like so many other officers that I know," he said in July.

Cox has promised to work to diversify the police department -- which critics have long complained doesn't look enough like the city it serves -- and make sure officers feel supported in their job to protect the community.

Boston police officers will "reintroduce themselves to the public after this pandemic … in an equitable way, so that we make sure we never over police," he said.

Cox was suspended from the Ann Arbor police force in his first year there during an investigation into whether he created a hostile work environment.

It was the result of a misunderstanding, Cox said, while also blaming it on "a young police chief making some mistakes." Wu said the city looked into it during his extensive vetting and found no red flags from people in Ann Arbor, just recommendations and regret at the possibility of losing Cox.

Boston has been without a top cop since last June. Former Mayor Kim Janey terminated Dennis White as the city's police commissioner over domestic violence accusations, which White denied. Superintendent-in-Chief Greg Long has been acting as commissioner since then.