MBTA announce ferry service changes due to storm

Other MBTA services will operate as scheduled.

The MBTA announced that there will be changes in the ferry service due to high wind forecasted due to a storm coming through New England.

The changes are as follows:

  • Hingham to Boston Ferry: All weekday inbound and outbound trips is expected to resume at 11 AM.
  • Hingham/Hull/Logan to Boston Ferry: All weekday inbound and outbound trips are expected to resume at 2 PM.
  • Charlestown to Boston Ferry: All weekday inbound and outbound trips are expected to resume at noon.

