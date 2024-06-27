mbta

MB-see-A? The T put googly eyes on five of its trains. Here's why.

The idea was floated this spring by a group who wanted a cheap way to add some whimsy to commuters' trips given the $24.5 billion price tag for actually bringing the transit agency into working order

By Asher Klein

The next time you gaze down the tracks of the T looking for your train, the train may gaze back at you.

In an effort to bring some joy to riders, the MBTA installed googly eyes on five of its trains, on the Green Line and the Commuter Rail, a spokesman confirmed Wednesday.

The idea came from the public, the spokesman said, sharing some images of the optically enhanced train cars.

The idea was floated this spring by a group who wanted a cheap way to add some whimsy to commuters' trips given the $24.5 billion price tag for actually bringing the transit agency into working order.

"We're constantly seeking creative ways to improve riders' experiences, from in-station musical performances and children's voice-over announcements to our 'Share the Love' campaigns. We hope these initiatives, combined with our transit ambassadors' dedication and our staff's hard work on infrastructure upgrades, will continue to be a source of community connection and brighten someone's day."

