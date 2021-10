A derailment on the MBTA's Green Line on Tuesday night is causing delays.

Green Line E branch service is terminating at Brigham Circle due to a derailment at Heath Street, the MBTA tweeted.

The transportation agency said customers can use Route 39 for alternate service.

There is no word yet on the cause of the derailment or if anyone was injured.

No further information was immediately available.