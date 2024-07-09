Boston

Shuttle buses replacing Red Line service between Broadway, Harvard after derailment

South Shore customers are being ask to consider using the Commuter Rail for service to South Station, the MBTA wrote on social media

NBC10 Boston

Shuttles buses are replacing service on the Red Line between Harvard and Broadway, the MBTA said Tuesday.

A maintenance vehicle derailed at Park Street station Tuesday morning, according to the MBTA.

South Shore customers should consider using the Commuter Rail for service to South Station, the MBTA said.

"Personnel remain on scene working to resolve the issue," the MBTA wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

