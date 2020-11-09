MBTA to Discuss Proposed Service Cuts Monday

The details of deep proposed MBTA service cuts are expected to become clearer on Monday as the T and its GM Steve Poftak grapple with a lot fewer riders and as a result, less money to support its budget.

The MBTA's fiscal and management control board was expected to take up the proposed cuts during a virtual meeting at 11 a.m.

Agency staff have been drafting plans for months to trim tens or hundreds of millions of dollars from what the T spends on transportation services ahead of a board vote expected in December.

The agenda for Monday's virtual meeting also calls for discussion of a Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation report on the MBTA's finances, the fiscal 2021 budget, and the bus fleet and facilities.

The agency has decreased next year's fare revenue forecast by nearly a third, a sign of the extended economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The MBTA predicts that fare revenue will reach no more than 38% of pre-pandemic levels by June. That figure was previously 60%, The Boston Globe reported last month.

According to a new model used by the state, the figure could be as low as 24% depending on travel and work from home policies.

If accurate, these findings could worsen a financial deficit that has already prompted the transit authority to consider service cuts that would affect all modes of transportation.

New multi-year traffic and ridership models from MassDOT show morning rush hour on Massachusetts highways is unlikely to return to pre-COVID levels until at least 2024.

The MBTA is scheduled to finalize plans for the service cuts, totaling up to $150 million, before year-end and to implement them in the spring and summer.

Boston Mayor Martin Walsh asked the agency to lobby for federal funds as other transit agencies have.

The T has called for Congress to approve a $32 billion transit fund in a coronavirus rescue bill.