MBTA Train Hits Plow Truck in Waltham

The driver of the plow truck was not inside at the time

By Marc Fortier

An MBTA Commuter Rail train hit a plow truck that was on the tracks in Waltham, Massachusetts, during Friday's snowstorm.

The crash occurred in the area of Sawyer Road and Roberts Crossing shortly after 8:30 a.m.

It's unclear at this time why the truck was on the tracks, an MBTA spokesman said. The railroad crossing's protection system was fully operational and performing as designed.

The driver of the plow truck was not inside when it was hit by the train.

Keolis, which operates the MBTA Commuter Rail, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

No further information was immediately available.

