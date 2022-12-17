MBTA Transit Police Looking to Identify Suspect of Indecent Assault

Authorities are looking for a suspect of Indecent Assault and Batter at an MBTA station.

Transit Police say the assault happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the Chauncy Street entrance of the Downtown Crossing station.

ID sought re: Indecent Assault & Battery invest. Incident occurred on 12/16/22 at approximately 2:30PM at the #MBTA Downtown Crossing Chauncy Street entrance. Person of interest recognize him ? Pls call Criminal Investigations Unit 617-222-1050 or send anonymous text to 873873 TY pic.twitter.com/TnwPC1vRU4 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) December 17, 2022

The suspect's picture from surveillance shows him in a black jacket with black jeans.

If you have any information about the suspect, you can call 617-222-1050 or you can send an anonymous text to 873873.