Boston

MBTA Transit Police Looking to Identify Suspect of Indecent Assault

Transit Police say the assault happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the Chauncy Street entrance of the Downtown Crossing station.

By Irvin Rodriguez

MBTA Transit Police

Authorities are looking for a suspect of Indecent Assault and Batter at an MBTA station.

Transit Police say the assault happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the Chauncy Street entrance of the Downtown Crossing station.

The suspect's picture from surveillance shows him in a black jacket with black jeans.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

If you have any information about the suspect, you can call 617-222-1050 or you can send an anonymous text to 873873.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsassaultDowntown Crossing
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us