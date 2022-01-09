MBTA Warns of Possible Delays as Cold Weather Looms

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is warning riders about possible delays this week as frigid temperatures move into the region.

The MBTA urged its customers Sunday to plan ahead and allow for extra time in their commutes due to possible delays.

“Since Friday’s storm, we have had crews out across the MBTA clearing snow and ice from parking facilities, station platforms, pedestrian paths, bus stops, switches, overhead wires, and other critical infrastructure,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said. “But because of the extremely cold temperatures anticipated this week, we want to encourage our customers to dress warmly, allow for extra travel time, and be mindful of icy conditions. The safety of its customers and employees continues to be the first priority for the MBTA.”

The MBTA said it will "make every effort" to operate subway trains and buses at or near regular weekday schedules, but some delays may occur. The agency said it is planning to run regularly scheduled weekday service, but customers should visit MBTA.com/Winter for the latest service information. Customers can also monitor service at @MBTA and @MBTA_CR on Twitter, and sign up for T-Alerts.

The MBTA said it is also taking additional steps to implement its cold-weather mitigation measures, which include storing buses and trains indoors overnight and conducting regular checks of vehicles that remain outside. It will also be cycling train sets in and out of rail yards so they are not sitting idle for extended periods of time.