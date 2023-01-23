McDonald's Customer Spits on Employee, Returns Hours Later With an Ax

Police say a customer spit on an employee at a New Hampshire McDonald's drive-thru window and then returned hours later, threatening multiple employees with an ax.

Manchester police said they responded to a report around 10 p.m. Sunday of a man who was causing trouble at the drive-thru window at the McDonald's at 907 Hanover St. The store manager told police that a man came up to the drive-thru and began arguing with an employee. The employee refused to serve the man, and the man then spit on him. The man then left the area.

About 3-1/2 hours later, police were called back to the same McDonald's for a report of criminal threatening.

When they arrived, the officers said they found four people outside who said the same man had returned to the restaurant around 1 a.m. He allegedly drove up to the drive-thru window and an employee told him they were closed. The man reportedly drove around the building and when the employees came outside about 15 minutes later, he got out of his vehicle and threatened them with an ax before ultimately leaving the area.

Police said they spotted the man's car a short time later and took the driver into custody without incident. He was identified by police as Eric Mayville, of Webster. No age was given.

He was charged with criminal threatening and simple assault. Police did not say release details about bail or when Mayville will appear in court.