What to Know Quirky combos involving classic McDonald's menu items will pop up on the app and participating restaurants for a limited time

Starts Jan. 31, 2022

The "Land, Air & Sea" features a McChicken, a Big Mac, and a Filet-o-Fish, all together in one mega sandwich

To say you've never squashed a French fry or two on top of your chicken sandwich, then pressed the top bun down to create the perfect smoosh, is to say you've never had a creative culinary urge while dining out.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

And that surely isn't true, for all eaters everywhere are forever attempting to maximize the appetizing elements of whatever they're about to devour.

At a restaurant, that maximizing sometimes involves combining, in an often quirky and even questionable fashion, some of the icons of the eatery's line-up.

McDonald's has taken notice of what fans are up to, once they're seated at a table and two or three menu items are matched, switched, rethought, and reconfigured.

And the fast-food giant is ready to pay homage to its customers' creativity with four fanciful mash-ups, or "menu hacks," which will be available for a limited time, beginning on Jan. 31, 2022.

Those unconventional combos include the Hash Brown McMuffin, which, yes, is an Egg McMuffin that includes a crunchy potato patty, and the Crunchy Double, which is the meaty meet-up of Chicken McNuggets and a Double Cheeseburger (Tangy BBQ is the kicky condiment that gives this mega bite added oomph).

The Surf + Turf puts the savory spotlight on a Double Cheeseburger and Filet-o-Fish super sandwich, one that will only be available through McDelivery or the McDonald's app.

And the Land, Air & Sea? Yep, the Filet-o-Fish is the "sea" part, while a Big Mac and McChicken fill out the remaining categories.

How to try one of these slightly outlandish eats? You'll want to order your pick "by name," says McDonald's, starting on Jan. 31.

Oh yes, and this can happen through the McDonald's app, or those restaurants that are participating.

So what's your favorite menu hack? French fries stacked on a fish sandwich? A sausage-pancake-egg tower, topped with oatmeal?

We all likely have one or two we deliciously deploy when dining out. Get to know a few of the major McDonald's mash-ups, for a short and savory time, starting on the last day of January.