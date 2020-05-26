McKinnon’s Market in Danvers Is Temporarily Closed After Workers Test Positive for COVID-19

A local group of markets and butcher shops has shuttered one of its locations for now after some of its workers were hit by the coronavirus.
According to a Facebook post from the store, McKinnon's Market in Danvers is currently closed after some of the employees of the Holten Street store have tested positive for COVID-19. The post says the following:
by Marc Hurwitz
