Meadhall in Cambridge's Kendall Square Has Closed, Plans to Reopen in Another Location

A restaurant and beer hall in Cambridge has shut down, though it hopes to open back up elsewhere.

According to a source, Meadhall in Kendall Square is no longer in business, with a note within its website confirming that it indeed closed a few weeks ago. The note does say that it plans to eventually reopen either in Kendall Square or another spot nearby, with any updates on its reopening plans being posted to both its site and Instagram page as they develop.

Meadhall, which first opened a bit more than 10 years ago, was known in part for its extensive beer list while also offering pub fare, wine, mead, and cocktails.

The address for Meadhall was 4 Cambridge Center, Cambridge, MA, 02142. Its website can be found at https://themeadhall.com/ while its Instagram page is at https://www.instagram.com/meadhall/