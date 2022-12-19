Medford Brewing Company Opens in West Medford

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A former contract brewery has debuted its very own brewery and taproom after being in the works for nearly four years.

According to a Facebook post from the place, Medford Brewing Company is now open in West Medford, moving into an old auto body shop on Harvard Avenue. Co-founders Nick Bolitho and Max Heinegg established the company in 2015 and started looking for a space in early 2019, with the West Medford plans being announced last October.

The address for Medford Brewing Company is 30 Harvard Avenue, Medford, MA, 02155. The website for the company is at https://medfordbrew.com/

