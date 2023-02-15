Medford Police Looking for Missing Teen

Police in Medford, Massachusetts, are seeking the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who went missing early Wednesday morning.

Deemariz Reyes' last known location was in the area of Mystic Avenue on the Medford/Somerville line.

She is described as 5'2" and about 155 lbs., with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing black and white checkered pajama pants, a brown and black tie-dyed Nike sweatshirt and black Crocs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Medford police at 781-395-1212.