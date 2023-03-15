Bradley Airport

Medical Examiner Releases Cause of Death For Woman Who Died After Turbulent Flight

The woman who died on a flight diverted to Bradley Airport after experiencing turbulence earlier this month died of blunt injuries to the head, neck, body, and extremities, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The incident happened March 3.

The Bombardier executive jet was heading from Keene, New Hampshire to Leesburg, Virginia when it experienced severe turbulence shortly after takeoff. It was diverted to Bradley Airport, where it was met by emergency crews and state police.

The woman, identified as 55-year-old Dana Hyde, of Maryland, was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Hyde was a passenger on the plane, according to state police.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a news release that it is looking at a “reported trim issue," a reference to adjustments that are made to an airplane’s control surfaces to ensure it is stable and level in flight.

The NTSB expects to have a preliminary report on the incident in the next week or two.

