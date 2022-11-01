Mediterranean Harvest Salad Recipe

** Serves 8 as an appetizer; or 4 as a main dish**
INGREDIENTS
- 3/4 cup French green lentils, cooked al dente
- 1x 2 - 2 ½ lbs whole squash like sugar pumpkin or butternut squash, cored & peeled and sliced into 1” wedges
- 3 Tbs good olive oil
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp hot smoked Spanish paprika
- ½ tsp sea salt
- 4 cups baby arugula
- ½ cup goat cheese, crumbled
- ¼ cup mint, chiffonade
- 1 Tbs red wine vinegar
- ⅓ cup toasted pumpkin seeds, (chopped toasted almonds or hazelnuts are also nice)
PREPARATION:
- Preheat oven to 375F.
- Soak lentils in cold water for 10 minutes; drain.
- Place lentils in a small pot and cover with salted water. Bring to a boil and cook until tender but still firm, about 30 minutes. Rinse under cold water and drain.
- Place sugar pumpkin or butternut squash in a large bowl; toss with 2 tablespoons oil, cumin, paprika, and sea salt. Arrange squash in a single layer on a baking sheet; roast for 15 minutes. Turn squash over. Roast until tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Cool.
- Combine lentils, pumpkin, and oil from the baking sheet with arugula, half of the goat cheese, mint, vinegar, and the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. Season with salt and pepper. Divide among plates; garnish with remaining goat cheese, mint, and toasted pumpkin seeds.