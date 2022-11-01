Mediterranean Harvest Salad Recipe

** Serves 8 as an appetizer; or 4 as a main dish**

INGREDIENTS

3/4 cup French green lentils, cooked al dente

1x 2 - 2 ½ lbs whole squash like sugar pumpkin or butternut squash, cored & peeled and sliced into 1” wedges

3 Tbs good olive oil

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp hot smoked Spanish paprika

½ tsp sea salt

4 cups baby arugula

½ cup goat cheese, crumbled

¼ cup mint, chiffonade

1 Tbs red wine vinegar

⅓ cup toasted pumpkin seeds, (chopped toasted almonds or hazelnuts are also nice)

PREPARATION:

Preheat oven to 375F. Soak lentils in cold water for 10 minutes; drain. Place lentils in a small pot and cover with salted water. Bring to a boil and cook until tender but still firm, about 30 minutes. Rinse under cold water and drain. Place sugar pumpkin or butternut squash in a large bowl; toss with 2 tablespoons oil, cumin, paprika, and sea salt. Arrange squash in a single layer on a baking sheet; roast for 15 minutes. Turn squash over. Roast until tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Cool. Combine lentils, pumpkin, and oil from the baking sheet with arugula, half of the goat cheese, mint, vinegar, and the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. Season with salt and pepper. Divide among plates; garnish with remaining goat cheese, mint, and toasted pumpkin seeds.

