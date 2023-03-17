Meet Boston: The Boston Lyric Opera's Stunning ‘Bluebeard's Castle' and ‘Four Songs'

Meet the Boston Lyric Opera! Now in its 46th season, the company remains faithful to tradition while blazing new ground and creating new ways to enhance the opera-going experience.

March 22nd through March 26th catch a duo night of opera with "Bluebeard's Castle" and "Four Songs." The BLO's site says "'Bluebeard's Castle' transports you into the world of a classic tale, with Mahler’s 'Four Songs' deepening the dimensions of Judith as she uncovers the horrors of her bridegroom."

You may also catch The Boston Lyric Opera throughout the city with their B-L-O street stage, bringing live music to neighborhoods across the city.

