Meet Me in the City: Your Holiday Event Headquarters for Everything Going on in Boston for Holidays 2022

This holiday season, meet family and friends in the city, downtown or in the neighborhood. Whether you want to get dressed up or down, there are places to go, people to meet, and shopping to get done!

Whatever you are looking for, you'll find it in one or more of Boston's 20+ diverse neighborhoods, be it a mom-and-pop or five-star shop.

So, use the power of your purse with passion and purpose and shop local as you check off your holiday list.

Even if you live in the suburbs, or have been working hybrid, NOW is the time to come to Boston. It's more festive than ever.

This is Boston and we are All Inclusive.

HOLIDAY EVENTS:

SOWA Winter Festival —A Winter Wonderland Nov. 25-Dec. 11

Holiday Trellis Lighting Christopher Columbus Park Nov. 22

Boston Common Tree Lighting Dec. 1

Urban Nutcracker Dec. 17-23

Holiday Pops Dec. 1-24

Boston Tuba Christmas Concert Downtown Boston Nov. 27

Blink Light Show at Faneuil Hall Marketplace Dec 3-Jan 1

Boston Ballet Nutcracker -Nov. 25-Dec 31

Copley Square Tree Lighting Nov. 28

Ice Skating Frog Pond Boston Common

North End Holiday Stroll Dec. 2

Black Nativity Dec. 2-18

Light Up Seaport Dec. 2

Fenway Bowl Dec. 17

‘Twas the Night Before Cirque du Soleil Nov 25-Dec 11

Handel & Hayden Society Handel’s Messiah Nov 26- Nov 27

First Night Boston Dec 31

And who wants to spend time looking for a parking spot to spoil the holiday cheer? The city has ways you can leave your car at home:

Boston's Fare-free Bus Routes 23, 28, and 29 travel through Roxbury and Dorchester, connecting riders to four MBTA stations: Ruggles, Jackson Square, Mattapan, and Ashmont.

$10 Commuter Rail unlimited weekend passes. Go ahead and use the passes to hop onto the commuter rail during off-commuter hours and enjoy all the holiday happenings in the city. It's going to be a season to remember!

