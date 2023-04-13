Meet Pro Runners and Score Swag at These Boston Marathon Events

The annual Boston Marathon is a boon for the city's businesses as 30,000 runners arrive to complete this historic footrace.

This famous race, held on Patriot’s Day every year, also provides an opportunity for Boston-area running and sports tech companies to showcase their products and sponsored athletes to runners from around the world.

Many companies have booths at the Boston Marathon expo, which runs from Friday April 14 through Sunday April 16 at the Hynes Convention Center. The expo is free to attend and open to the public, whether you’re running the race on Monday or just taking in the sights.

Several local companies are taking their celebrations outside the expo, from shakeout runs hosted by pro athletes to demos of recovery technology to signature products designed for this year’s marathon.

