Boston Business Journal

Meet Sparrow and Proteus, Boston-Made Robots Handling Amazon Orders

By Lucia Maffei

Boston Business Journal

Their codenames are BOS27 and BOS12.

The core robotics ideation and manufacturing operations of Amazon.com Inc. are based in two facilities located in the Bay State.

BOS27, or the Westborough facility, opened last year and joined the BOS12 location in North Reading, where Amazon scooped up robotics company Kiva Systems 10 years ago.

Last week, Amazon invited global media into the Westborough site to showcase some of its latest innovations, including a new robotic arm named Sparrow and an autonomous warehouse robot named Proteus.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
