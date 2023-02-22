Meet the Woman Tasked With Making Boston's Nightlife Fun

Boston has hired a leader to improve the city’s social scene — a position informally dubbed the “late-night czar.”

Corean Reynolds will serve as Boston’s new director of nightlife economy. Segun Idowu, Boston’s chief of economic opportunity and inclusion, announced the appointment today during a press conference.

“Her goal will be to focus on the macro-level on how we create long-term solutions to have a more vibrant and sustainable nightlife here in the city, and how we're redefining nightlife to be something that's more than clubs and more than restaurants and bars," Idowu said.

