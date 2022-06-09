Boston Business Journal

Meetings in the Metaverse: Meta CIO Talks Hybrid Work, Tech

By Hannah Green

Many companies are embracing some form of work-from-anywhere culture, including Meta. The company formerly known as Facebook, which has an office in Kendall Square, is allowing employees to request a short or indefinite extension of their remote-work period.

This hybrid workforce has forced Meta to make some major changes, from a tech perspective, to give remote and in-person employees around the globe an equitable experience, according to Atish Banerjea, Meta’s chief information officer, who spoke this week during EmTech Next, the annual conference hosted by MIT Technology Review.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us