Meetings in the Metaverse: Meta CIO Talks Hybrid Work, Tech

Many companies are embracing some form of work-from-anywhere culture, including Meta. The company formerly known as Facebook, which has an office in Kendall Square, is allowing employees to request a short or indefinite extension of their remote-work period.

This hybrid workforce has forced Meta to make some major changes, from a tech perspective, to give remote and in-person employees around the globe an equitable experience, according to Atish Banerjea, Meta’s chief information officer, who spoke this week during EmTech Next, the annual conference hosted by MIT Technology Review.

